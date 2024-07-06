Nearly 1 Million Hatch Baby Sound Machine Adapters Recalled Over Shock Hazard

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Hatch Baby has issued a recall for the power adapters sold with their Rest 1st Generation sound machines due to a shock hazard.

The plastic housing of the adapter can detach when unplugging, leaving the prongs exposed and posing a risk of electric shock.

Approximately 919,400 units in the U.S. and 44,352 units in Canada are affected. Consumers are advised to stop using the adapters immediately and contact Hatch for a free replacement.

The recall was announced on July 3rd, 2024. Hatch has received 19 reports of the defect, including two incidents of minor electrical shocks. For more information or to request a replacement, consumers can visit Hatch’s recall page or contact their support team.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Power Adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines

Hazard: The plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter supplied with some Rest 1st Generation sound machines can come off when removing the adapter from the power outlet, leaving the power prongs exposed and posing a shock hazard to consumers.

Remedy: Replace

Recall Date: July 3rd, 2024

Units: About 919,400 (In addition, about 44,352 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact: Hatch Baby Inc. toll-free at 888.918.4614 from 9:00am to 5:00pm PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@hatch.co, or online at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall or www.hatch.co and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Description: This recall involves AC power adapters sold with some units of the Rest 1st Generation Sound Machine. The power adapters have model number CYAP05 050100U. The adapters have a white rectangular plastic housing that plugs directly into the wall socket. The model number, amps (“1.0A”), “Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. LTD”, and “Made in China” are printed in black near the prongs on the power adapter. The power adapter was not sold separately.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines, and contact Hatch for a free replacement power adapter. Consumers should unplug the cord, cut the cord on the recalled power adapter, take a photo of the adapter showing the model number and the cut cord, upload the photo, and provide their name and mailing address at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall. Hatch is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter coming off, including two reports of consumers who experienced a minor electrical shock.

Sold At: Online at Hatch.co and Amazon.com, and at BuyBuyBaby, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids and BestBuy stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2022 for between $60.00 and $70.00 with certain Rest 1st Generation sound machines, and on Amazon.com from January 2019 through May 2024 for between $60 and $200.00 with certain Rest 1st Generation sound machines.

Importer(s): Hatch Baby Inc., of Palo Alto, California

Manufactured In: China

Recall number: 24-291