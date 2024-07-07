89.6 F
News

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to hold School, Sports Physicals Rodeo on July 25th

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Announces School, Sports Physical Superheroes Themed Rodeo. (BACH)

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) is excited to host a superheroes-themed School and Sports Physicals Rodeo on July 25th, 2024, from 1:00pm-4:00pm, at the hospital’s Young Eagle Medical Home and Air Assault Medical Home, located inside the hospital’s C Building.

The goal is to book 2,500 appointments by mid-August, with 1,500 already booked!

To schedule a School and Sports physical, call the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677, or send a message to your care team via the MHS GENESIS Patient portal at: MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.

