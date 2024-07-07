Kiwanis Rodeo Raises Funds for Montgomery County: Supporting Children’s Programs

Clarksville, TN – Emcee Trey Windhorst said, “I’ve been coming to Clarksville for about a decade. The Kiwanis Club of Clarksville and this rodeo provide so many books and scholarships for the kids. And the Miracle Rodeo is such a great opportunity for the Camp Rainbow kids.”

This year’s rodeo featured a full array of events, including bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, and barrel racing. It also brought in some of the top talent in the world.

Kiwanis Club President-elect Brad Pavlik acted as 2024’s Rodeo Chairman. “We work with the PRCA, our staff, and the folks from Universal Pro Rodeos. We’re here for three nights; Thursday was a great opening night and included a performance from the No.1 bull rider in the world. We’re expecting about 1,500 people tonight and again Saturday night.

“All the money we raise stays in Montgomery County. One of our signature projects is the Children’s Museum at the lower level of the Customs House. We do a lot with the library and provide books to 3rd graders at CMCSS. We use this money to support and develop this community, one child at a time.”

Photo Gallery