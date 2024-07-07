87 F
Montgomery County Republican Party Celebrates at Annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner

Judge Sharon Grimes, Charles and Faye Hand, Representative Curtis Johnson
Judge Sharon Grimes, Charles and Faye Hand, Representative Curtis Johnson

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Republican Party recently held its annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner at The Emerald Clarksville. This year’s guest speaker was Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower. There was also a presentation for Curtis Johnson – House District 68, who recently announced his retirement.

Hundreds of guests enjoyed the evening, which began with a VIP reception sponsored by Congressman Mark Green. TN Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden joined other local and state leaders in thanking Representative Curtis for his service.

The evening’s activities included dinner, an auction, comments from the candidates and a very informative speech from Mumpower. He ended his speech by saying, “From the Courthouse, to the State House, to the White House, it matters who governs.”

Photo Gallery

 

