Savor the Flavors: Taste of Clarksville Returns for Fourth Year of Culinary Delights

Clarksville, TN – Get ready to mark your calendars and tantalize your taste buds! The 4th annual Taste of Clarksville is returning on Saturday, July 27th, 2024, from noon to 5:00pm, promising to be more exciting and flavorful than ever.

This FREE event at the Foy Recreation Center (451 Marion Street, Clarksville, TN) on the Austin Peay State University campus is a delightful celebration of Clarksville’s dynamic culinary scene, offering a fun-filled afternoon for the entire family.

A Feast for the Senses

Prepare for a culinary journey through Clarksville! The indoor Food Hall will feature a plethora of mouthwatering delights from local restaurants, caterers, bakeries, and confectioners.

From savory main dishes to indulgent desserts, there’s something to satisfy every palate. Additionally, the Faithful Waymakers Food Truck Alley will showcase over 30 of your favorite food trucks, ensuring that even the pickiest eaters will find something to enjoy.

More Than Just Food

Taste of Clarksville is about more than just food—it’s a community celebration. Take a break from the delicious fare to explore the Creative Hair Designs Retail Center, where local artisans will display their talents.

Dance to the lively beats of DJ Buddafly, who will keep the energy high throughout the event. Don’t miss the live food judging contest, where impartial judges will determine the “Best of Clarksville” in various culinary categories.

A Tradition in the Making

“Since 2021, Taste of Clarksville has been a beloved, family-friendly food festival held on the last Saturday in July,” says Shedrich Webster, Curator of Taste of Clarksville. “The 4th annual event is set to be our biggest and best yet. Our impartial judges will again conduct blind taste tests to evaluate the culinary masterpieces and crown the best in Clarksville. We invite everyone from the region to join us for this fantastic celebration!”

Don’t miss this opportunity to savor Clarksville’s finest flavors, discover hidden culinary treasures, and celebrate the spirit of community!

For more information, visit Taste of Clarksville on Facebook or follow @tasteofclarksville on Instagram and Facebook.