U.S. Representative Mark Green Honors “Rosie the Riveter” Leigh Walker in Dickson County

Dickson County, TN – Recently, U.S. Representative Mark Green honored 97-year-old Leigh Walker of Dickson County with a Congressional Record for her exemplary civilian service after the United States entered World War II:

Green said, “From working as a welder after the attack on Pearl Harbor to helping children learn to read and write, Mrs. Walker’s life is a testament to duty and service. When we entered World War II, millions of women nationwide joined the war effort, serving with strength and dedication.”

“Leigh Walker’s service as a certified welder during the war showcases the incredible work ethic and patriotism of our Greatest Generation. Like the iconic Rosie the Riveter poster, Leigh Walker knew she could do it. It’s an honor to recognize Mrs. Walker’s life of service, which spans decades. I know her story—and her grit— will inspire many young Americans.”

Read excerpts from a statement honoring Leigh Walker, introduced into the Congressional Record by Representative Green:

Mrs. Walker represents the best of patriotism and what it means to be an American. Eighty-three years ago, a fifteen-year-old in California heard a call to help her country. Pearl Harbor had been attacked, the United States entered the war, and women had just begun joining the war effort.

Miss Leigh and her mother were two of the many civilians who reported for duty. Women across the country worked long hours and long weeks, including Leigh and her mother. After months of training, Miss Leigh became a certified welder and began working on ships in Richmond, California at only sixteen years old.

The SS Red Oak Victory, a ship named for the small town in Iowa, was among the ships Mrs. Walker remembers working on. Built to last, this naval ship is still docked in Richmond today. Now no longer used for war, it is a testament to the skill and perseverance exemplified by young women during the war. Miss Leigh and many of her peers rose to the occasion and served their country well with strength and dedication.

Today, she is 97 years old and still resides in Dickson County, Tennessee. The advice she leaves speaks to her legacy; “Be honest, love your family, and always vote.”