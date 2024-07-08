Clarksville Elite Gymnastics Center Shines in National Women’s Collegiate Showcase

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Elite Gymnastics Center (CEGC) proudly announces the successful gathering of 25 Division I, II &III colleges for a gymnastics showcase and combine held at our state-of-the-art training facility on July 6th, 2024.

This prestigious event, sponsored by the National Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association, brought together 100 national-level gymnasts and their coaches from across the United States, highlighting the immense talent and dedication within the sport.

“We are honored to host such a significant event, here in Clarksville” said Larry Corrigan, owner of CEGC. “This showcase not only provides an invaluable platform for gymnasts to demonstrate their skills to top collegiate coaches but also reinforces our commitment to fostering excellence in gymnastics.”

Jason Bauer, Executive Director of the NWCGA said he is looking forward to collaborating more with CEGC in the future. “The Facility here at CEGC is truly world class and the staff has bent over backwards to make this showcase a success. Clarksville is an ideal location to hold this event and we can’t thank Larry, Taylor Kean (CEGC Director of Special Events) and the CEGC team enough for all they did to make this a huge success.”

Seven of Clarksville Elite’s top gymnasts participated in the showcase; Abbie Ransom – West Creek 9th, Angalina Hale – Rossview 11th, Nevaeh Thompson – Kirkwood 11th, Maelee Shaffer – Clarksville 11th, Eastern National Qualifiers Ally Suss – Montgomery Central 12th & Lena Spencer – West Creek 9th, and reigning Eastern National Balance Beam Champion Lunden Lowe – Rossview 11th.

“This event is the first of many to come in the future” said Shenette Binkley, CEGC Head Coach, “Clarksville Elite Gymnastics Center was chosen to host the annual USA Gymnastics Region * Training Camp, bringing in more than 150 of USA Gymnastics Regional Championship, qualifiers as well as the top coaches, judges and officials from the eight States that make up Region 8 (Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee) October 18th-20th, the first of its kind to be hosted in Tennessee.”

Located at 2526 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN, Clarksville Elite Gymnastics Center boasts one of the nation’s finest training facilities, dedicated to nurturing and developing young gymnasts to reach their full potential.

For more information, please contact:

Clarksville Elite Gymnastics Center

2526 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

www.ClarksvilleElite.com

931.906.1663

Office@ClarksvilleElite.com