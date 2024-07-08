Clarksville Pets of the Week for July 8th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 8th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Lola is a young female Boston Terrier/Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix! She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. She enjoys her walks out in the yard with the staff and volunteers and they all say she is very well behaved and very affectionate. She just wants to be loved and be part of a family. Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Hope is a 7 year old female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Hope does not like children (possibly just afraid) and would probably do well as an only pet so she can get all of your attention. She does drink out of her special cup or from the faucet. Hope is a bit shy at first but does warm up. Come see her and you won’t be disappointed! Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Bell Pepper is a Domestic Shorthair/Tabby mix young female cat. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained and good with dogs, cats and children. She is a bit petite and very lovable. She is playful, snuggly, quite the fashionista with her sunglasses and will make a wonderful companion.

If you would like an application and more information please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Sugar is a female domestic shorthair. Nothing is sweeter than this dose of Sugar! She is fully vetted, spayed, dewormed, on flea/tick prevention and litter trained. Sugar is good with other cats and is just the friendliest girl you will ever meet. She will meet you at the door and stay right by your side. Sugar will be a wonderful companion.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is an adult female mix breed. She is fully vetted, up to date on all shots and keeps her kennel clean. She is looking for her forever family who will include her on all kinds of adventures. She would be a great jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of the family!

If you would love to add this amazing girl to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Remi is a 2 year old female Cattle Dog mix. She is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed and good with kids and other dogs. A meet and greet will be required if another dog is in the home. She is solid and weighs about 35 pounds. Remi will be a great hiking and jogging buddy and it will help channel her energy!

Remi can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Eleanor is a sweet, smart one-year-old Beagle/Dachshund mix. She is friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, smart, playful and funny. She is fully vetted, microchipped, HW negative, house trained and spayed. Eleanor is good with kids and other dogs and weighs 45 pounds. She does know the doggie door and is crate trained as well. Y’all come on down now and check out this sweetheart.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Blue Pittie mix babies! 3 Boys, 1 Girl, Potty pad trained already, first shots and deworming done. These babies are looking for their forever families! Please remember puppies are a minimum 10-12 year (or longer) commitment, with expenses, training and a lot of responsibility.

If not familiar with the breed, please do some research and talk to Lisa at the Farm. If you live in an apartment or rent somewhere, do your due diligence on any breed restrictions or potential issues before adopting. These babies will need training, lots of toys and a secure fenced yard to run off that puppy energy.



If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each Sunday with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her Facebook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Bitacat is a 9 month old female domestic shorthair. She is spayed, fully vetted and litter trained. She loves to play with toys, is independent but does love snuggling with other kitties. She will be a great addition to your family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Gus is a 3 year old male American Staffordshire Terrier/ Pitbull Terrier mix. He is funny, smart, a couch potato at times and quiet. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and HW negative. Gus is good with other dogs and he would love a fenced yard to soak up the sun in and lots of toys!

Gus is on all preventatives and weighs about 70 pounds so he would be great with older children respectful of his space. Gus’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/gus or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Woody & Piccolo are one year old Hound mixes. They are 2 of the 8 puppies found abandoned at Port Royal Park last year. These boys love kids, good with other dogs ( but as required, a meet and greet will be needed if another dog is in the home) and are house trained.

[329left]They are good with each other BUT are not bonded so they can be adopted separately. They are young so they still have a lot of puppy/young dog energy and will do well with lots of challenging toys and a fenced, secure yard. Their adoption fees come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application or check out their Petfinder page.

Hot Rod Garage Senior Sanctuary

Chico is a senior 8-10 year old male mixed breed. He will be fully vetted and neutered by adoption time. He loves all the small dogs and hasn’t been around big dogs or cats yet. He has done well with young children.

If you would like to be part of his journey and can be that special person for him and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing