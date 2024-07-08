89.6 F
Clarksville Police Department Identifies Motorcyclist in Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard Crash

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the motorcyclist involved in the crash on July 6th has been identified as 30-year-old Nicholas Smith. He was an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Campbell.

The next of kin has been notified, and no other information is available for release.

Smith was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard at Weatherly Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.

