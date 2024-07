Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a wreck with injuries that occurred at approximately 8:07am this morning on Richview Road in front of Clarksville High School.

Richview Road was completely shut down and motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the roadway could be opened back up.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time. No other information is available for release at this time.

The roadway is back open.