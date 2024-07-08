89.6 F
Montgomery County Democratic Party Blue South Banquet

By Tony Centonze
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Democratic Party had a great turnout for its recent Blue South Banquet, an annual event that features food, fundraising and comments from the candidates.

Dr. Karen Sorenson was the emcee for the evening. She welcomed the audience, as well as candidates to the stage throughout the evening. After dinner, the audience enjoyed the presentation of the annual Torchbearer Awards, heard from local School Board candidates, and then had a chance to hear from candidates competing in a number of races.

Local candidates Garfield Scott – House District 68, Allie Phillips – House District 75, and Karen Reynolds – Senate District 22 all took turns laying out their platforms. Ronnie Glynn – House District 67, spoke, as did Megan Barry, Gloria Johnson, and others.

