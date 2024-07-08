Roxy Regional Theatre announces Presale for Season 42 Ten-Pack Holders

Clarksville, TN – Season 42 at the Roxy Regional Theatre is on presale now! For four days only, Season 42 Ten-Pack holders can visit our website at roxyregionaltheatre.org or call our box office at 931.645.7699 to book tickets in advance for our upcoming season!

Haven’t you purchased a Season 42 Ten-Pack of tickets yet? No problem! From now through this Thursday, July 11th, we are running a special where you can secure your Season 42 Ten-Pack at the discounted rate of $250.00! (Once tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 12th, the Season 42 Ten-Pack will return to its regular price of $300.00.)

Purchase your Season 42 Ten-Pack here or at the link below.

Doald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

7:00pm August 23rd, 24th, 29th, 30th, 3st1 / 2024

2:00pm August 25th, 31st, September 1st / 2024

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

7:00pm October 18th, 19th, 24th, 25th, 26th, 31st, November 1st, 2nd / 2024

11:59pm November 2nd / 2024

A Charles Dickens Christmas

7:00pm November 29th, 30th, December 6th, 13th, 14th / 2024

2:00pm December 1st, 7th, 8th, 14th / 2024

Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues

7:00pm January 10th, 11th, 17th, 18th / 2025

2:00pm January 12th, 19th / 2025

A Streetcar Named Desire

7:00pm February 14th, 15th, 20h, 21st, 22nd / 2025

2:00pm February 16th, 22nd, 23rd / 2025

Miss Nelson is Missing!

7:00pm March 28th, 29th / 2025

2:00pm March 29th / 2025

The Addams Family: A New Musical Young@Part

6:00pm May 9h, 10th, 15th, 16th, 17th / 2025

2:00pm May 10th, 11th, 17th / 2025

Always… Patsy Cline

7:00pm June 20th, 21st, 26th, 27th, 28th / 2025

2:00pm June 22nd, 28th, 29th / 2025

Buy Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.