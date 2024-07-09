Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce July 2024 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming events and announcements during the month of July.

The Chamber’s Annual Business Expo will be held on Thursday, July 18th at the Clarksville Regional Airport from 4:30pm-6:30pm. This is an excellent opportunity for our small and home-based businesses to display their brand, goods and services. Advanced reservation is required to reserve your space and a 6-foot table for $125.00. For more information, or to make a reservation contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, July 18th from 4:30pm – 6:30pm at the Clarksville Regional Airport, 200 Airport Road. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Join us Tuesday, July 23rd at 7:30am for a Power Breakfast at F&M Bank Arena, 101 Main Street, for an update on Fort Campbell, featuring the 101st Airborne Division’s Commanding General, Brett G. Sylvia. Registrations and payments required in advance; cost is $50.00. Register online at clarksvillechamber.com or send RSVP with payment to Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us. For more information call 931.245.4342.

Tuesday, July 30th at 8:00am the Chamber will host A Cup of Joe with Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts at Khairos Coffee Co., 329 Warfield Boulevard, Suite H. Join us for an informal platform for members to discuss topics affecting the business community. No registration is required. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.