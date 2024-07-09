Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours Shines at Tennessee Grass Fed Farm

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce veered off the beaten path for its recent Business After Hours, which was held at Phil Baggett’s Tennessee Grass Fed Farm.

“The farm was founded in 1837,” Baggett said. “And we’ve been raising grass-fed beef since 2011. We enjoy hosting this Chamber of Commerce event. It has been too long since we had them out.

“Today, we’re cooking up some of our products, and we really want everyone to try them. We have grass-fed beef, pastured pork, and free-range chicken. We also offer bison and wild-caught Alaskan salmon. If it’s a healthful protein, I think we’re involved.”

The Baggetts have a store on site. They also set up regularly at the Sango Night Market, and you can find them online at www.Tennesseegrassfed.com

Photo Gallery