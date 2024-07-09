83.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
HomeBusinessClarksville Area Chamber of Commerce's Business After Hours Shines at Tennessee Grass...
Business

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours Shines at Tennessee Grass Fed Farm

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Tennessee Grass Fed Farm
Tennessee Grass Fed Farm

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce veered off the beaten path for its recent Business After Hours, which was held at Phil Baggett’s Tennessee Grass Fed Farm.

“The farm was founded in 1837,” Baggett said. “And we’ve been raising grass-fed beef since 2011. We enjoy hosting this Chamber of Commerce event. It has been too long since we had them out.

“Today, we’re cooking up some of our products, and we really want everyone to try them. We have grass-fed beef, pastured pork, and free-range chicken. We also offer bison and wild-caught Alaskan salmon. If it’s a healthful protein, I think we’re involved.”

The Baggetts have a store on site. They also set up regularly at the Sango Night Market, and you can find them online at www.Tennesseegrassfed.com

Photo Gallery

Previous article
LG USA, Tennessee Titans renew Partnership
Next article
Bi-County Solid Waste Management Transfer Station on Highway Drive closed for Repairs
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online