CMCSS July 2024 Administrator Announcements

Montgomery County, TN – On July 2nd, 2024, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) made several significant administrative announcements.

Keith Parker has been appointed as the new principal of the CMCSS K-12 Virtual School, while Dr. Andrew Knowles and Dr. Lauren McCurdy have been named assistant principals at Northeast High School.

Additionally, James A. Sensabaugh has been selected as an assistant principal at Northwest High School.

These appointments reflect CMCSS’s commitment to leadership excellence and educational innovation within the district.

CMCSS K-12 Virtual School Principal

Keith Parker has been selected as the principal of CMCSS K-12 Virtual School. Parker has served as an assistant principal at CMCSS K-12 Virtual since the school was founded in 2021. Previously, he served for two years as the Principal at Kenwood High School and four years as an assistant principal and STEM Academy administrator at Kenwood High School.

He began his teaching career with CMCSS in 2007, serving for two years as an academic coach at Kenwood High School, West Creek High School, and Northwest High School and six years as a teacher at Kenwood High School and West Creek Middle School. Parker earned his M.Ed. in School Administration from Sam Houston University and his B.S. in History Education from Austin Peay State University.

Northeast High School Assistant Principals

Dr. Andrew Knowles and Dr. Lauren McCurdy have been selected as assistant principals at Northeast High School.

Dr. Knowles currently serves as an assistant principal at Montgomery Central Middle School. He previously served for 12 years as the Director of Instrumental Music at Northeast High School, one year as an Assistant Band Director, and two years as a substitute teacher. Dr. Knowles has served in several school—and district-level leadership roles, including CMCSS Lead Instrumental Music Teacher, Northeast High School Fine Arts Department Chair, and Accreditation Committee Chairperson.

In addition to the many honors his ensembles have received over the years, he was named a Teacher of the Year in 2020, Green Apple Award recipient in 2011, 2013, and 2014, and was Northeast’s Soaring Eagle Award winner in 2005. He is a 2018 graduate of the CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy. Dr. Knowles received his Ed.D. in Instructional Leadership from the University of the Cumberlands, M.A.Ed. in Instructional Leadership from Bethel University, and a B.S. in Music Education from Austin Peay State University.

Dr. Lauren McCurdy currently serves as an assistant principal and administrator of the Academy of Media Arts and Technology at Rossview High School. She has 15 years of teaching experience at Rossview High School and in Trigg County, Kentucky.

Dr. McCurdy has served in several school- and district-level leadership roles, including Freshman Capstone Coordinator, District Advisory Council Member, and CTE Professional Learning Community Leader.



She is a 2019 graduate of the CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy. Dr. McCurdy earned her Ed.D. in Leadership and Professional Practice, Ed.S. in Accountability and Instructional Leadership, and M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University and her B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Northwest High School Assistant Principal

James A. Sensabaugh has been selected as an assistant principal at Northwest High School. Currently, he serves as an educator and Academy Lead in the West Creek High School Academy of Teaching and Learning and as an adjunct professor of education at Nashville State Community College.

Sensabaugh began his career in education in 2012 as a teacher and athletics coach at Rossview High School, and he has served as an Assistant Principal of Student Culture, Associate Dean of Students, Instructional Coach, and teacher at schools in Nashville.

Additionally, he served for five years as a Human Resources Specialist for the Tennessee National Guard. Sensabaugh earned his M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University and B.S. in History Education from Austin Peay State University.