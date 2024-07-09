85.4 F
Montgomery County Leaders, Veterans Gather to Commemorate Memorial Day

By Tony Centonze
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization’s (MCVSO) annual Memorial Day Ceremony was once again held at William O. Beach Civic Hall. Dozens were in attendance, including many local leaders, veterans, and members of Gold Star Wives of America.

MCVSO Director Hector Santos opened the ceremony with some emotional comments, reminding everyone to “remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.” CHS Carnival and Encore Choirs performed the National Anthem, and the 101st Airborne Division Color Guard posted the colors.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden each took a turn at the podium. Mayor Pitts said, “We’re not here to celebrate, we’re just here to remember.” To the Gold Star families, he said, “Today, we honor you and thank you for being here.”

Mayor Golden said, “We don’t face many of the difficulties other communities face. In Montgomery County, we have 34,000 Veterans who understand what it means to serve others.”

Director Santos then introduced this year’s guest speaker, Colonel Samuel L. Preston III, Commander, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell. He began, “Thank you for joining us as we reflect on the liberties we enjoy at the tremendous cost of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation …”

The ceremony concluded after several local Veterans organizations laid wreaths.

