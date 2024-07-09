Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Announces Judicial Appointments

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced three key judicial appointments today.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of these highly qualified individuals and value the significant experience they will bring to their respective roles,” said Governor Lee. “I appreciate their leadership and am confident they will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”

The following Tennesseans have been appointed:

Jennifer Nichols, 18th Judicial District Circuit Court

Jessica Parrish, 22nd Judicial District Circuit Court

Jim Newsom, 30th Judicial District Chancery Court

Jennifer Nichols currently serves as assistant district attorney for the 18th Judicial District. Nichols earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Alabama and a juris doctor at Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. The 18th Judicial District covers Sumner County. Nichols has been appointed to a new judicial position created by the General Assembly, effective September 1st.

Jessica Parrish currently serves as assistant district attorney for the 22nd Judicial District. Parrish earned her bachelor’s degree at Austin Peay State University and a juris doctor at Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at the University of Memphis. The 22nd Judicial District covers Giles, Lawrence, Maury, and Wayne counties. Parrish has been appointed to succeed retiring Judge David L. Allen, effective August 3rd.

Jim Newsom currently serves as special counsel at the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office. Newsom earned his bachelor’s degree at Rhodes College and juris doctor at Vanderbilt School of Law. The 30th Judicial District covers Shelby County. Newsom has been appointed as a special judge during Chancellor Jim Kyle’s disability status, effective immediately.