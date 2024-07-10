Aron Maberry receives endorsement of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

Nashville, TN – “Aron Maberry is a dedicated public servant and conservative champion who stands for parental rights and will work hard to deliver opportunity, security, and freedom for Tennesseans, including school choice for every Tennessee family,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “Aron will represent Montgomery County with integrity, and I fully support his election to the General Assembly.”

I am grateful for our great governor, Bill Lee’s, support and one of only three public primary endorsements. I look forward to working with him next year in the Tennessee General Assembly.