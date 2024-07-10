Austin Peay State University, Corey Gipson Agree on Contract Extension Through 2027-28

Clarksville, TN – After orchestrating the greatest turnaround in the Atlantic Sun Conference and in program history, while also leading the program to its first ASUN Conference Championship appearance, Austin Peay State University (APSU) head basketball coach Corey Gipson has agreed to a contract extension through the 2027-28 season, Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced Wednesday.

“It is a great day to be a Gov, as we announce that Corey Gipson will remain our head basketball coach for years to come,” said Harrison. “When Coach Gipson returned to Austin Peay, we said that he was a winner and a man who believes in the principles of the ‘Total Gov Concept.’ From his program’s consistent work in the community to winning 19 games during his first season, advancing to the ASUN Championship game, and more, he truly has energized the community and brought Austin Peay State University basketball back.”

“It is obvious Coach Gipson and his family want to be a part of this community, they believe in Austin Peay State University and want to grow our program into one of the premier mid-major programs in the country. We want to reward their commitment and continue to support him on this journey! I look forward to Clarksville’s Hometown Team competing for and winning championships under his leadership!” Harrison stated.

A two-time Austin Peay State University graduate who won three Ohio Valley Conference titles during his two seasons playing for the Governors, Gipson also served as an assistant coach for Dave Loos from 2012-15. In March 2023, after seven years away from his alma mater, he returned home and led Austin Peay basketball to a historic 2023-24 campaign.

With Gipson at the helm, the Governors earned 19 wins and a trip to the 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship in their first postseason run as a member of the ASUN. The 10-win improvement from before Gipson’s arrival was the best in the league and the second-best in the Governors’ Division I Era – which dates back to 1963. The 19 wins also are tied for the most by a head coach in their first season.

“Our four-year-old daughter, Frankie, received two shots yesterday and said, ‘Daddy, I bleed red,'” said Gipson. “As a family, we bleed red and are very grateful to be under the direction of President Dr. Licari and Gerald Harrison.”

Gipson brought an NCAA-best 13 newcomers to serve as the backbone of his first roster. The additions were highlighted by DeMarcus Sharp’s historic season in which the point guard became the first played to earn All-ASUN honors – and the 100th all-conference selection in program history – with his third Team All-ASUN recognition.

In addition, he also was an ASUN Championship All-Tournament Team honoree with Dezi Jones earned a league-best four ASUN Newcomer of the Week selections. Additionally,Sai Witt became the first Gov to be tabbed the ASUN Sixth Man of the Year.

During Gipson’s first season, the Governors broke or tied 13 program records, including the single-season marks in three-pointers made (277) and attempted (768), with the perimeter barrage being led by Ja’Monta Black.

During his season in Clarksville, Black broke Austin Peay State University’s single-season records in three-pointers made (113) and attempted (286), as well as minutes played (1,251). Black’s 113 triples tied for fourth in the NCAA in 2023-24, as the graduate guard finished his college career 30th all-time in Division I history with 393 career triples.

Gipson and the Governors also took care of business on the home hardwood during this inaugural season in F&M Bank Arena. The 14 home wins tied for the most in program history and were only the third time this feat had been accomplished in program history.

Gipson’s first win as the Austin Peay State University head coach came in the program’s first game in the new F&M Bank Arena, as the Governors defeated Life, 90-72, on November 6th. Just a month later, he led the Governors to a 53-49 win against rival Murray State, with an attendance of 5,000-plus, marking the highest for the program since the 1976-77 season.

After finishing fourth in the ASUN standings following the regular season, Gipson and the Governors hosted the first-ever postseason game held in F&M Bank Arena, where they defeated North Florida, 101-98 in the ASUN Championship Quarterfinals, marking APSU’s first ASUN Championship victory. Two days later, the Governors earned their first berth in the ASUN Championship game after defeating North Alabama, 77-71, at F&M Bank Arena.



Off the court, Gipson has energized the Clarksville-Montgomery County community, as the program has tallied over 480 community service hours since arriving in Clarksville.



