Austin Peay State University Soccer announces Season Opener moved up to August 15th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team kicks off its 2024 season a day earlier. The Governors host Western Kentucky on August 15th at 6:00pm at Morgan Brothers Field.

The Governors begin their 23rd season against the Hilltoppers in the 11th all-time meeting between. APSU and WKU originally met in the Govs’ inaugural 2002 season, with the Hilltoppers earning a 1-0 win in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

APSU and WKU have split the last two meetings, with the Govs earning a 2-1 victory in 2017 and the Hilltoppers answering with a 2-0 victory during the 2021 campaign.

Austin Peay State University will unofficially begin the season with an August 8th match at 6:30pm against Belmont before taking on WKU to begin a four-match homestand and the 2024 season.

Follow The APSU Govs

