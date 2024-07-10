83.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Austin Peay State University Soccer announces Season Opener moved up to August 15th

Austin Peay State University Soccer Moves Up Season Opener to August 15th. (Carder Henry, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Soccer - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team kicks off its 2024 season a day earlier. The Governors host Western Kentucky on August 15th at 6:00pm at Morgan Brothers Field.

The Governors begin their 23rd season against the Hilltoppers in the 11th all-time meeting between. APSU and WKU originally met in the Govs’ inaugural 2002 season, with the Hilltoppers earning a 1-0 win in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

APSU and WKU have split the last two meetings, with the Govs earning a 2-1 victory in 2017 and the Hilltoppers answering with a 2-0 victory during the 2021 campaign.

Austin Peay State University will unofficially begin the season with an August 8th match at 6:30pm against Belmont before taking on WKU to begin a four-match homestand and the 2024 season.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2024 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X, Instagram, and Tik Tok (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

