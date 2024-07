Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to locate a Runaway Juvenile. Brenna Howard (WF), 5’2″, 115 pounds, was last seen on July 4th, 2024, leaving her residence at 1:15pm wearing plaid pants and a purple top.

If anyone has seen or knows where Ms. Howard is, they are asked to contact CPD Detective Justin Neagos at 931.648.0656 ext. 5537.