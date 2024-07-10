Montgomery County names Cassie Wheeler as new Montgomery County Accounts and Budgets Director

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Commission voted to ratify the appointment of Cassie A. Wheeler to the position of Accounts and Budgets Director at the July 8th, 2024, formal county commission meeting.

Wheeler has worked as a finance and accounting consultant at the University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service, Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) for the last three years, providing financial consultation services to municipalities, helping with various finance and accounting topics, including budgeting, purchasing, payroll, debt, capital projects, cash management, grants, internal control, year-end closing, financial reporting, and auditing training.

Her responsibilities also included training elected officials and municipal staff across Tennessee, developing municipal finance staff, and helping municipalities with budget preparation. Wheeler assisted multiple municipalities in converting budget line-item details into the budget ordinance, recommending changes to ensure budgets are balanced, and correcting budget issues identified by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

Wheeler also worked as an internal auditor for the City of Clarksville for four years and as a senior accountant and accountant for the Clarksville Gas and Water Department for 10 years.

She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting and a Management Minor from Austin Peay State University in 2007 and holds certifications as

a Government Financial Manager, a Fraud Examiner, and a Municipal Finance Officer.

“We are excited to bring Cassie on board. She is a financial professional with extensive knowledge of budgeting and financial reporting in local government,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

The Montgomery County Accounts and Budgets Director manages department services, information systems, purchasing, accounting, finance, municipal court, revenue collections, budget control, and collections. The director recommends policies, oversees the annual budget, approves fund forecasts, and authorizes expenditures and departmental expenses.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve in this capacity and look forward to working with Montgomery County officials and employees. I am ready to apply my knowledge of local government finance and accounting and learn from my new team,” Wheeler stated.



Wheeler begins her service with Montgomery County on July 15th, replacing former Accounts and Budgets Director Jeff Taylor, who recently accepted the chief financial officer position with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.