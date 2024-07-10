Roxy Regional Theatre announces Season 42 go on sale this Friday

Clarksville, TN – Season 42 at the Roxy Regional Theatre is on presale now for package holders, with ticket sales opening for the general public this Friday, July 12th.

The upcoming 2024-2025 season at Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre offers something for everyone, from family favorites and classic dramas to cult classics and country music revues.

Season 42 opens August 23rd with the Tony Award-winning story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.

The fall schedule also brings the 12th annual return of Richard O’Brien’s wildly popular cult classic The Rocky Horror Show in late October, closing with a midnight showing. Just in time for the holiday season, the family-friendly musical A Charles Dickens Christmas will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Dickens’ immortal classic, A Christmas Carol.

At the start of 2025, Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues will take the stage for the 22nd year. Funny, outrageous, emotionally affecting and occasionally angry, this series of monologues about women and performed by women aims to raise awareness about violence against women and girls through stories of self-discovery, abuse, birth and more.

The spring schedule also brings Tennessee Williams’ explosive and groundbreaking drama A Streetcar Named Desire, followed by the beloved children’s musical Miss Nelson is Missing! and The Addams Family: A New Musical (Young@Part), performed by local youth.

Classic country music lovers will not want to miss the final production of Season 42 at the Roxy Regional Theatre. Complete with down-home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, Always… Patsy Cline will feature over 25 unforgettable hits, including “Crazy,” “I Fall To Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Walkin’ After Midnight” and more.

Tickets for Season 42 at the Roxy Regional Theatre are available online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or in person at the box office between 9:00am and 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances. Presale for Season 42 Ten-Pack holders is going on now until ticket sales open to the general public on Friday, July 12th. Until Friday, Season 42 Ten-Packs (regularly $300.00) are also available for a discounted price of $250.00.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.