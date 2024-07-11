Austin Peay State University signs Contract Extension with Baseball head coach Roland Fanning

Clarksville, TN – After seeing head baseball coach Roland Fanning lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to its first conference championship since 2013, Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced on Thursday that he signed Fanning to a contract extension through the 2028 season.

In only his second year leading the Governors, Fanning led Austin Peay State University to the 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season title in the program’s second year in the league. The APSU Govs’ 35 wins last season were the most since that 44-win 2013 campaign and an 11-game improvement a year after seeing a six-game improvement in his first season in Clarksville.

“Last season, we were witness to championship-level baseball, which is a testament to the diligent work of Roland and his coaching staff,” said Harrison. “Not only do his teams work hard on the field, but they also work just as hard in the classroom and show their commitment to the ‘Total Gov Concept’ every day. I’m excited that Roland has agreed to this extension and look forward to where he will lead Clarksville’s Hometown baseball team in the future.”

“I am extremely fired up to be the head baseball coach at Austin Peay State University,” said Fanning. “My wife Beverly and I, along with our daughters Emery and Eastyn, would like to thank Gerald and President Mike Licari for committing to our family and the Austin Peay State University baseball program. Their support is essential for this program to grow, and I look forward to seizing more championship moments with Austin Peay State University Baseball.

“I would also like to recognize our coaches and players and thank them for sticking together and staying in Clarksville over the last two seasons to create an unrivaled locker room in today’s college athletics climate. The landscape in college athletics is ever-changing, but their loyalty to what we are creating is nothing short of elite. Together, we will work extremely hard to build a successful program on the field, in the classroom, and in our community. We look forward to continuing our championship tradition with the unconditional support of our university, athletic department, donors, alumni base, and the most loyal fans in college athletics.”

Fanning’s 2024 Governors squad proved itself one of the best offenses in the country. APSU finished the season leading all Division I programs in batting average (.359), home runs per game (2.61), on-base percentage (.455), scoring (10.9 runs per game), and slugging percentage (.661). Meanwhile, Austin Peay State University’s pitchers became only the fourth staff in program history to average more than 9.0 strikeouts per game, with 9.49 strikeouts per game, which ranked 42nd nationally.

But the 2024 squad will most be remembered for its prodigious home run totals. It finished the season with 146 home runs, nearly doubling the program record, and also set a program record with 12 grand slams. Outfielder Lyle Miller-Green was the operation’s ringleader, hitting a program-record 30 home runs. Outfielder John Bay finished the season with 24 home runs – one shy of the old program high – but set a program record with four grand slams. That duo was joined by five other Governors who finished with double-digit home run totals, while 12 Governors hit a home run in 2024.

The Governors took home four of the Atlantic Sun Conference’s major awards, led by Fanning’s Coach of the Year honor – the first by a Governors head coach since 2013. Miller-Green was the league’s Player and Scholar-Athlete of the Year, while shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar claimed the ASUN Defensive Player of the Year honor. Miller-Green and Gazdar also led a record-breaking group of 10 Austin Peay State University athletes recognized on the 2024 All-ASUN Teams.

In addition, Miller-Green and Gazdar were both named All-Americans by several organizations. Miller-Green was a consensus All-American, including first-team nods from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Perfect Game. Gazdar was a Second Team All-American as selected by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).



Fanning’s teams have also excelled in the classroom, earning a 3.0 GPA in all four semesters he has been at the helm. Miller-Green and Gazdar became the program’s first-ever First Team Academic All-Americans.



In addition, Miller-Green’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor led a group of three Governors to earn Academic All-ASUN recognition last season. Gazdar landed on the team for a second consecutive year, while starting pitcher Jacob Weaver grabbed his first honor.