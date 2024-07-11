89.7 F
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for July 11th – July 15th, 2024

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – This weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County will be characterized by clear skies, patchy fog in the early mornings, and hot temperatures during the day.

Expect mostly clear skies with patchy fog developing after 4:00am tonight. The low will be around 68 degrees with calm winds.

The day will start with patchy fog before 8:00am on Friday, then clear to sunny skies with a high near 91 degrees. Winds will be calm, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night will see patchy fog after 1:00am, with mostly clear skies and a low of around 69 degrees.

Patchy fog is expected on Saturday before 8:00am, followed by sunny skies with a high near 94 degrees. The heat index could reach as high as 98 degrees. Winds will be calm, becoming west around 5 mph.

Saturday night will have mostly clear skies with patchy fog after 4:00am and a low of around 71 degrees.

The weather will be sunny on Sunday, with a high temperature near 96 degrees. Calm winds will turn west-southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

It will be clear Sunday night with a low of around 72 degrees and calm winds.

Expect sunny skies with a high near 96 degrees. The work week starts on Monday. Light south-southwest winds will become west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday night will be mostly clear with a low of around 74 degrees and west winds around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Enjoy the warm and sunny weather, but be mindful of the high temperatures and stay hydrated. Have a great weekend!

