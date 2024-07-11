Roxy Regional Theatre now accepting Registration for Fall 2024 School of the Arts

Clarksville, TN – Registration is now open for the Fall 2024 session of the Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts!

Due to the phenomenal growth experienced during last year’s sessions, this fall the program will be divided into two age groups, culminating in a combined showcase on the final day.

The Fall 2024 session of the School of the Arts runs August 10th through December 14th. Beginner/Intermediate Level classes for ages 8 to 12* meet on Saturdays from 9:00am to 10:30am. Intermediate/Advanced Level classes for ages 13 to 18* meet on Saturdays from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Please note: Class will not meet September 7th, October 19th and November 30th. The registration deadline is noon on Friday, August 9h, and space is limited.

For additional information, please visit roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts or email us at schoolofthearts@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Tuition is $75.00/month. Please note: You will not be charged at the time of initial registration, but within two business days you will receive an email with additional registration information and payment instructions.

Payment is due in full on or by the dates listed in the payment instructions email and on our website. A $10.00/week late fee will be charged for payments after the listed due date.

*For those who have previously attended the School of the Arts, we understand the class level may not coincide with the suggested age range. We will conduct individual assessments to determine whether an exception should be made.

Register for the Beginner/Intermediate Level (ages 8 to 12)

Register for the Intermediate/Advanced Level (ages 13 to 18)

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.