Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball releases 18-Game ASUN Schedule

Jacksonville, FL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball and second-year head coach Corey Gipson has a heading for the upcoming 2024-25 season, with the Atlantic Sun Conference announcing the Governors’ 18-game conference slate, Friday.

The Govs’ nonconference schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Governors’ ASUN schedule features nine games in F&M Bank Arena – where they went 9-1 against the ASUN last season – and takes the APSU Govs to six states across nine road games, where they will log over 3,800 miles.

Austin Peay State University’s third ASUN campaign tips off with its lone trip to the Sunshine State, where it faces North Florida (January 2nd) and Jacksonville (January 4th). The APSU Govs went 2-0 against the Ospreys last season, both in Clarksville, with the latter including a 101-98 overtime win in the 2024 ASUN Conference Championship Quarterfinals.

Returning to the Volunteer State, the Govs begin a three-game homestand against ASUN newcomer West Georgia (January 9th). After facing the Wolves, the Govs host Queens (January 11th) and Eastern Kentucky (January 16th) to close the homestand.

Back on the road for its next three contests, Austin Peay State University travels down I-24 for an in-state clash against Lipscomb (January 18th) before facing Central Arkansas (January 23rd) and North Alabama (January 25th).

January closes with a brief return to F&M Bank Arena, as the Govs take on Bellarmine (January 30th) before opening the second half of ASUN action in Richmond, Kentucky, for the season’s second meeting against Eastern Kentucky (February 1st).

Another pair of second-time meetings await the Govs in Clarksville. They host North Alabama (February 5th) and Central Arkansas (February 8th) to open four-straight games on the home hardwood. The Governors host Florida Gulf Coast (February 13th) in the penultimate game of the stretch before Stetson (February 15th) makes its first-ever visit to Clarksville in a rematch of the 2024 ASUN Championship game.

After returning to Kentucky to face Bellarmine (February 18th), the Governors head to Queens (February 20th) before beginning the final week of the regular season. Austin Peay State University closes its home slate when it hosts Lipscomb (February 24th) and then concludes ASUN play at West Georgia (February 26th).

The 2025 ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship follows the same format as last season, with the top four schools hosting first-round and quarterfinal games. The semifinals and championship games will be hosted by the highest remaining seed(s) in each round.

APSU Men’s Basketball 2024-25 Schedule

APSU Schedule Notes

All-Time Against Them: Austin Peay State University is 155-124 all-time against its 2024-25 ASUN Conference schedule, with its most wins and meetings against a single opponent being its 65 and 122 against Eastern Kentucky, respectively.

Austin Peay State University is 155-124 all-time against its 2024-25 ASUN Conference schedule, with its most wins and meetings against a single opponent being its 65 and 122 against Eastern Kentucky, respectively. Gipson at The Peay: Season Two: Gipson orchestrated one of the greatest turnarounds in program history and the best in the Atlantic Sun Conference during his first year at the helm of his alma mater with 19 wins in 2023-24. The 10-win improvement was the second-best in the Governors’ Division I Era – dating back to 1963 – while the 19 victories are tied for the most by a head coach in their inaugural season.

Gipson orchestrated one of the greatest turnarounds in program history and the best in the Atlantic Sun Conference during his first year at the helm of his alma mater with 19 wins in 2023-24. The 10-win improvement was the second-best in the Governors’ Division I Era – dating back to 1963 – while the 19 victories are tied for the most by a head coach in their inaugural season. Welcome to Our House: Austin Peay State University led the ASUN and tied the program record with 14 home wins last season. That mark also included tying for a league-best nine home victories against ASUN opposition.

Austin Peay State University led the ASUN and tied the program record with 14 home wins last season. That mark also included tying for a league-best nine home victories against ASUN opposition. New Govs on the Block: The 94th roster in program history welcomes six veteran newcomers and a pair of freshmen to Clarksville. The six veterans have combined for 17 seasons, 418 games played, 303 starts, 4,764 points, and 8,558 minutes played across the Division I, Division II, and JUCO ranks of collegiate basketball.

Back in the Red and White: Six Governors, consisting of five letterwinners, return from last year’s team. That group is led by 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Sixth Man of the Year, Sai Witt. The five accounted for 32.0% of the Govs’ points last season.

Six Governors, consisting of five letterwinners, return from last year’s team. That group is led by 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Sixth Man of the Year, Sai Witt. The five accounted for 32.0% of the Govs’ points last season. New to the Sideline: Gipson announced three hirings over the offseason. Austin Peay State University alum Dugan Lyne returns to Clarksville for the first time since 2010 as an assistant coach, while Dewayne Jackson also joined Gipson’s staff as an assistant coach. Lastly, Matthew Morgan joined the staff during the summer as the director of player development.

Follow the APSU Govs

For offseason news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State Universitymen’s basketball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Download (PDF, 84KB)