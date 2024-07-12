Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville team with People International, Inc. for Inspiring Musical Showcase at APSU

Clarksville, TN -People International, Inc., in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville, is proud to present an inspiring musical showcase titled “Life is What You Make It.”

The event will take place at Austin Peay State University’s Clement Auditorium on July 26th, 2024, beginning at 7:30pm. The evening promises uplifting music, dance, and community spirit.

People International, Inc. is a non-profit musical performance organization known for its diverse membership and positive impact on communities worldwide. From talented amateurs to seasoned professionals, their members have achieved significant milestones, including performances for former Presidents and First Ladies.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville is partnering with People International, Inc. for this event. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville, supporting their mission to provide mentorship programs for youth in the Clarksville area.

Highlighting their upcoming show, “Life is What You Make It,” will feature a dynamic mix of upbeat and motivational songs accompanied by a full band, captivating vocals, and electrifying choreography. The performance aims to inspire audiences of all ages with its message of resilience and empowerment.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with People International, Inc. for ‘Life is What You Make It’ at APSU,” said Sandra Brandon, Executive Director of BBBS of Clarksville. “Together, we aim to showcase the transformative power of music while supporting a cause that fosters positive change in our community.”

Join People International, Inc. and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville for an unforgettable evening at APSU’s Clement Auditorium on July 26th, 2024. Tickets are available now at www.BBBSClarksville.org

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing mentorship and guidance to the youth in Clarksville and its surrounding areas. Through one-to-one mentoring relationships, they strive to ignite the potential within every child, helping them achieve their dreams and build a brighter future.