Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month for June, FULLARMOR

Clarksville, TN – “FULLARMOR is about tapping into a higher you,” retired Warrant Officer, Keith Anderson said. “My design, Just Believe, represents that idea. It’s not to take away from having faith. It’ just a way of removing all doubt and knowing you have the power to make things come to pass.

“The crown that sits atop the “F” and “A” in my logo represents authority. Knowledge of self is key to being who you are destined to be. It’s a consciousness, which is one reason I call my clothing line ‘conscious-wear’.”

Anderson, a South Carolina native and 27-year Army Veteran retired at Fort Knox, KY in 2017. He moved to Clarksville, TN after his divorce.

FULLARMOR evolved over time, the project came on line in July and August of 2023. “This comes from my personal experience,” Anderson said. “I read once, ‘For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world …’

“But, all of us come up against things like narcissism. We face these fights with people when we don’t know who they are. This happens in our personal lives and our professional lives. We can spend our time trying to be loved by someone who doesn’t even care about us or working for a boss who will always leave us out or give us trouble. We have to know who we’re dealing with.”

Anderson’s clothing line offers shirts, hats and jackets, most with a message. He is currently in the process of relaunching his website and Shopify store, hopefully by August 1st 2024. In addition to military shirts, Veterans shirts and some dress-wear, he offers items that carry his message.

“One shirt has two monkeys, representative of two flying monkeys,” Anderson said. “Because that’s what you deal with when you’re dealing with narcissism. The monkeys’ names are Miranda and Mirando, alluding to ‘anything you say can and will be used against you.’

“Another shirt addresses manifestation. You are really in control of yourself. That’s what the crown represents on my logo. You have the authority to take control of things in your life. The hardest thing is to fight for/with someone who doesn’t care about you. You have to understand who you’re dealing with.”

Anderson also makes shirts for local groups, teams and organizations. He looks forward to expanding that part of his business. He is also the author of four books Moments, Bedtime Stories and Truths, and As a Good Soldier.

“By August 1st, everything should be coming online again,” Anderson said. “I’m hoping that this recognition from the Chamber will help me get the word out so people can see what I do. This is a good city, and it has grown many times since I was stationed here in 2010. I want people to know that FULLARMOR is not just a brand. It’s a belief.”

Contact Keith Anderson at www.fullarmorunltd.com or by phone at 404.834.1037.