Melissa Eldridge Hosts 2nd Annual Strawberry Jam Festival with Star-Studded Lineup

Clarksville, TN – Melissa Eldridge recently hosted the 2nd Annual Strawberry Jam Festival in Woodlawn, Tennessee, with live bands from Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Birmingham, and, of course, hometown favorite Tina Brown, who performed early Saturday before leaving for a gig in Atlanta.

“Saturday, we had Unkle Phunk, Tina Brown, and Lamar Music Group & SRJR Productions,” Eldridge said. “On Sunday, we had T Lyons, Demita and Nigel Perkins from Georgia, and Stacy Mitchhart, the legendary blues guitarists who perform regularly at Nashville’s Bourbon Street Blues & Boogie Bar in Printers Alley.

Photo Gallery