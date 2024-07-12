89.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, July 12, 2024
HomeArts/LeisureMelissa Eldridge Hosts 2nd Annual Strawberry Jam Festival with Star-Studded Lineup
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Melissa Eldridge Hosts 2nd Annual Strawberry Jam Festival with Star-Studded Lineup

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Stacy Mitchhart playing at Strawberry Jam Festival
Stacy Mitchhart playing at Strawberry Jam Festival

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Melissa Eldridge recently hosted the 2nd Annual Strawberry Jam Festival in Woodlawn, Tennessee, with live bands from Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Birmingham, and, of course, hometown favorite Tina Brown, who performed early Saturday before leaving for a gig in Atlanta.

“Saturday, we had Unkle Phunk, Tina Brown, and Lamar Music Group & SRJR Productions,” Eldridge said. “On Sunday, we had T Lyons, Demita and Nigel Perkins from Georgia, and Stacy Mitchhart, the legendary blues guitarists who perform regularly at Nashville’s Bourbon Street Blues & Boogie Bar in Printers Alley.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Aron Maberry Launches Campaign for Tennessee House District 68 at Dock 17
Next article
APSU alumni Wes Kitts officially named to 2024 U.S. Olympic Team
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online