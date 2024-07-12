Montgomery County County Commissioner Jorge Padro Endorses Aron Maberry for State Representative

Dear Residents of Montgomery County,

It is with great enthusiasm that I endorse Aron Maberry for State Representative in District 68. Aron is a dedicated and passionate leader who has consistently demonstrated his commitment to improving our community. One of the critical issues Aron is focused on is the repeal of the Certificate of Need (CON) regulations, paving the way for a new hospital in Montgomery County.

As a County Commissioner, I have seen firsthand the challenges our growing community faces in accessing timely and adequate healthcare. The Certificate of Need regulations, adopted in 1970, limits competition and innovation, ultimately hindering the establishment of new healthcare facilities that are desperately needed in our rapidly growing county. Repealing this outdated law will create better care through competition, directly impacting Montgomery County’s ability to get a new hospital and trauma center that is desperately lacking.

With the retirement of Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson, we must look toward the future. Aron is a commonsense conservative, fiscally responsible who won’t raise your taxes, will fight for our infrastructure needs, stands for the Second Amendment opposing red flag laws, and supports our first responders who keep our community safe.

With this in mind, the choice is clear. I urge all residents of District 68 to support and vote for Aron Maberry as your next State Representative. With your support of his candidacy, we can work towards a healthier, stronger future in Montgomery County.

Sincerely,

Jorge Padro

County Commissioner

Montgomery County