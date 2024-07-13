APSU Women’s Basketball announces 18-Game ASUN Campaign

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team and head coach Brittany Young learned the details of their third trip through the Atlantic Sun Conference when the league announced its 2024-25 schedule, Friday, which includes the Governors 18-game slate.

Austin Peay State University will announce its nonconference schedule at a later date.

The Governors begin the conference season on the first weekend of 2025 when they host Eastern Kentucky (January 2nd) and North Florida (January 4th) before heading out on their first conference road trip to play at North Alabama (January 8th) and Bellarmine (January 11th).

A quick trip to the Bluegrass State holds the season’s second meeting with Eastern Kentucky (January 16th). Austin Peay State University will return to F&M Bank Arena for a three-game homestand, its longest of ASUN play, when it hosts Jacksonville (January 18th), North Alabama (January 23rd) and Central Arkansas (January 25th).

The APSU Govs then head to the Sunshine State where they face Stetson (January 30th) and defending ASUN Champions Florida Gulf Coast (February 2nd). Austin Peay State University defeated the Hatters in the quarterfinals of the ASUN tournament and fell just short of upsetting FGCU in the semifinals.

From Florida, the Governors head to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on Queens (February 6th) before making a quick trip back to Clarksville to host in-state ASUN rival Lipscomb (February 8th). The APSU Govs hit the road again to face the newest members of the ASUN, West Georgia (February 13th) before taking on Central Arkansas (February 15th).

Austin Peay State University returns home where they will take on Queens (February 20th) before heading down I-24 to face Lipscomb (February 22nd)

The Governors regular season ends with back-to-back games at F&M Bank Arena as they host West Georgia (February 27th) and Bellarmine (March 1st).

The 2024-25 ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship begins March 7th, with the top four seeds hosting the first round and quarterfinals. The tournament continues with the semifinals and championship games hosted by the highest remaining seed(s) in each round.