Donald Trump Injured in Rally Assassination Attempt; One Killed, Two Others Wounded

Butler, PA – On July 5th, 2024, a Donald J. Trump presidential rally in Pennsylvania turned tragic when shots were fired, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to three others, including former President Donald Trump himself. The incident occurred during a campaign event held at a local convention center in Harrisburg.

Witnesses report that the rally was in full swing when gunfire suddenly erupted from within the crowd. Chaos ensued as attendees scrambled for cover, and security personnel swiftly moved to protect Trump and other dignitaries present.

Emergency services arrived promptly at the scene, but unfortunately, one person was pronounced dead on arrival. Two other individuals sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Donald Trump, who was on stage at the time of the shooting, was also injured. He was quickly escorted away by his security team and transported to a medical facility for evaluation. Initial reports indicate that his injuries are not life-threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Local law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the incident. They have yet to release information regarding the motive or identity of the shooter. Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward to assist with the investigation.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, with leaders from both sides of the aisle condemning the violence. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, stating, “This senseless act of violence has no place in our society. We must come together to ensure the safety of all our citizens.”

As the investigation continues, the nation remains on edge, hoping for answers and swift justice for the victims of this tragic event.

Message from Donald Trump

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.

It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.

GOD BLESS AMERICA!