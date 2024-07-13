Honoring the Legacy of Clarksville’s Civil Rights Leader, Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – In a tribute to the legacy of one of Clarksville’s very own civil rights leaders, Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins, a special event ceremony took place at the Red River East Greenway Park to celebrate the placement of two memorial street markers, one at each end of Kraft Street.

Heartfelt speeches and stories were shared regarding Rev. Jerkins’ tireless dedication, lifetime of work, and list of achievements that spanned six decades. Jerkins was recognized for his invaluable contributions to social justice and equality for Clarksville’s African American community members.

Rev. Jerkins dedicated his life to various acts of service: first, serving in our nation’s military, then as a pastor at St. John’s Baptist church. He also held various prominent civic leadership roles and even ran for state congress in 1964, when it was very difficult for African American citizens in the South to undertake a campaign for a political position.

As a civil rights activist, Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins left an indelible mark on many citizens of Clarksville. He was always investing his time into inspiring, mentoring, and creating a path to help others step into leadership roles and to take up the cause with him, “He poured everything he had into me,” and “He was my personal hero,” were among the statements made. as a prevailing theme about Rev. Jerkins’ positive influences from several prominent church and civic leaders of Clarksville, during the memorial event.

Just as poignant was Rev. Jerkins’ influence as a husband, father, and grandfather. Several family members, including the newest, a great-granddaughter, proudly attended, all serving as living testimonies to his greatness as a man of God, his responsibility in citizenship, and his dedication to being an exemplary American.

Rev. Jerkins’ wife, Mrs. Naomi Jerkins, endearingly referred to as “Mama Jerkins,” continues to work hard even now, promoting and championing the causes to which he dedicated his life and soul.

Rev. Jerkins’ legacy is proudly enshrined in these two street markers, placed at each end of Kraft Street. The markers stand as a symbol of responsibility, dedication to service to others, and the power of legacy for those who dare to create great change for the benefit of the masses and to inspire future generations.

He was a shining role model of a purpose-driven life with strength and courage. Clarksville is blessed as a city to have had him, and it still reaps residual benefits today. Thank you, Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins, for all your devotion and hard work.