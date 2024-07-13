92.7 F
Clarksville
Sunday, July 14, 2024
HomeBusinessLeadership Clarksville Class of 2024 Graduation
BusinessClarksville Living

Leadership Clarksville Class of 2024 Graduation

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
CPD Captain Liane Wilson and Kimberly Wiggins
CPD Captain Liane Wilson and Kimberly Wiggins

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Leadership Clarksville ventured into new territory this year by holding Mission Possible, a 2024 Graduation Ceremony for members of this year’s class.

Scores of family members and friends joined 33 graduates at a reception that was held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Festivities began at 6:00pm and included assorted finger foods, refreshing beverages, and a silent auction, loaded with items that had been generously donated.

“I was thrilled to celebrate the 2024 cohort of 33 new members of Leadership Clarksville with our inaugural graduation celebration event,” Executive Director Yolonda Williams said. “This year’s class overcame natural disaster obstacles and embraced new challenges. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our city and county mayors and all our elected officials for their support. Congratulations to the LC Class of ’24 on your achievements.”

Leadership Clarksville was founded in 1987 as “an independent, executive leadership program to give community leaders a three-dimensional view of the Clarksville-Montgomery County community.”

Photo Gallery

 

Previous article
Montgomery County Commissioner Jason Knight Endorses Aron Maberry for State Representative
Next article
Tennessee’s Annual Sales Tax Holiday Returns July 26th-28th: Save Big on Back-to-School Essentials
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online