Aron Maberry Gains Endorsement from Montgomery County Commissioner Billy Frye for State Legislature

Montgomery County, TN – As a Montgomery County Commissioner who serves in an area mostly in State House District 68, it is with great pride that I wholeheartedly endorse Aron Maberry for the State Legislature.

With the retirement of Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson, we need someone who will serve our county selflessly with unwavering dedication, and this is something Aron has done his entire life.

Having served on the school board as the first elected Republican and with 20 years in church leadership, Aron has consistently demonstrated his commitment to conservative values in the face of great opposition. The fact of the matter is, that there is no stronger conservative voice in this race than Aron Maberry.

His passion for helping people is evident in all he does. After graduating from Rossview High School, Aron graduated from Bible College and served the local church in leadership for nearly 20 years, including the last 10 years at Mosaic Church, which has grown during his tenure from 250 to 3,000 weekly attendees. Each year, he leads massive outreach opportunities, partnering with a multitude of local churches. His motivation has always been serving people, and it is evident that he loves the faith community in Montgomery County.

Aron knows how to build relationships and community, which is essential as you must work with the other members of the State legislature to get things accomplished. He will stand for School Choice, support veterans, keep taxes low, support our great first responders, and our farmers, and will get infrastructure improvements in Montgomery County.

I am confident that Aron Maberry will bring his integrity, dedication, and tireless work ethic to represent us effectively in the State Legislature. I encourage everyone in District 68 to join me in supporting and voting for Aron Maberry for State Representative.

Sincerely,

Billy Frye

County Commissioner

Montgomery County