Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) asks for assistance identifying two home invasion suspects.

On June 29th, 2024, two unknown males entered a residence and tied a female victim up, taking her property.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact CPD Detective Rodney Lockerman at 931.648.0656 ext. 5299.

Call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591 to remain anonymous.