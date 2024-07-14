Representative Mark Green’s Resolution Against Joe Biden’s Gun Export Ban Moves Forward

Washington, D.C. – Representative Mark Green’s Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution repealing President Joe Biden’s Gun Export ban was ordered to be reported out of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The resolution comes after the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) instituted a so-called “90-day pause,” which lasted for over 200 days, on the issuance of new export licenses involving certain firearms, related components, and ammunition.

Green said, “After months of fighting, I’m pleased my resolution to overturn the Biden administration’s interim final rule banning firearm exports was ordered to be reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Congress must push back against the Biden administration’s attacks on the Second Amendment. The impact of this rule on businesses and livelihoods cannot be overstated.

If American manufacturers cannot export firearms, bad actors will fill the void. Additionally, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has repeatedly stated that firearms used in international gun crimes are overwhelmingly sourced through illegal markets working across porous borders and through theft. American manufacturers, operating lawfully, should not be punished for the actions of criminals.

The initial firearm export pause was implemented with zero warning to businesses. Now, the rule is permanently harming this industry, costing an estimated $500 million per year. The Biden administration might not bat an eye at devastating an entire industry, but the American people sure do.

Over the last nine months, I have sent two letters to the Commerce Department regarding its firearm export pause, introduced two bills, grilled the Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, and introduced this Congressional Review Act resolution. Throughout this process, there has been tremendous support among my Republican colleagues, with 87 other lawmakers signing onto my first letter and over 90 cosponsors of this CRA. This uphill battle has been a hard one, but well worth the fight. No American deserves to have their livelihood taken away on the whims of Washington.

I want to thank Chairman McCaul for his leadership of the Committee and support for my CRA. This action by the Committee signals to the Biden administration that its attacks on firearm businesses and exporters will not stand. The American people see this for what it is—a purposeful and politically-motivated attack on the Second Amendment.”

Background

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued an interim final rule on firearm exports on April 30th, 2024, following a 90-day pause, which lasted more than 200 days. Under the rule, licenses to export firearms for certain countries will lose four-year validity, lowering firearms licenses to only one year.

Not only does this vastly increase red tape for licensees, but it will result in BIS needing to process 115% more licenses per year without adequate staff. In addition, this change does not have a grandfather clause for those licensees who have been granted a four-year license. Thus, those businesses that made significant investments and signed contracts beyond a year now have no certainty.

The Joe Biden administration’s “crime control” provision holds American firearm exporters responsible for crimes committed in other countries, even if they follow the letter of the law. Setting up a system where the factors leading to a license revocation are completely out of the control of businesses removes the certainty they need to operate.

The rule removes exceptions for multiple firearms and related commodities, which could double the number of licenses BIS must approve and will thus cause the backlog to skyrocket even further. American businesses exporting to countries now banned by the interim final rule were served revocation letters telling them they can no longer do business.

