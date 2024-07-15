BBB Offers Tips to Protect You Against Scams During Amazon Prime Day

Nashville, TN – With Amazon Prime Day approaching on July 16th, Better Business Bureau (BBB) is focused on safeguarding consumers from potential scams as they hunt for the best deals.

According to BBB Scam Tracker, in 2023, over 40 percent of reported scams were related to online purchases, resulting in more than 82 percent of victims losing money.

Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB serving Middle TN and Southern KY, highlighted the prevalence of online shopping scams during major events like Prime Day.

“As Prime Day approaches, scammers will exploit shoppers seeking discounts by impersonating well-known websites,” Householder warned. “Amazon is a prime target for impersonation, so we are sharing tips to help shoppers prepare.”

Householder details four precautions to take before shopping online:

Be Cautious of Retailer Emails: Exercise caution with emails purportedly from popular retailers, as they may be phishing attempts. Beware of Social Media Ads: Look out for ads on social media that lead to lookalike websites. Ensure the website’s URL begins with HTTPS and has a security lock icon to verify its authenticity. Scrutinize URL Links: Carefully inspect links in social media ads; scammers often use URLs resembling those of trusted retailers but with slight variations (e.g., Amazon.com vs. Amaz0n.com). Use Credit Cards for Payment: Always opt to pay with a credit card, which provides recourse for disputing unauthorized charges.

If you suspect you’ve fallen victim to a scam, report it to the BBB Scam Tracker. www.bbb.org/scamtracker

By staying vigilant and following these guidelines, consumers can minimize the risk of falling prey to scams during Amazon Prime Day and similar promotional events.