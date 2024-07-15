89.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County under Heat Advisory until Tuesday night

News Staff
By News Staff
Extreme Heat

Clarksville Weather ForecastNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The Heat Advisory is in effect until Tuesday at 8:00pm CT.

Afternoon heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, avoid the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Rutherford County, and Wayne County.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
