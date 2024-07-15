Clarksville-Montgomery County under Heat Advisory until Tuesday night

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The Heat Advisory is in effect until Tuesday at 8:00pm CT.

Afternoon heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, avoid the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Rutherford County, and Wayne County.