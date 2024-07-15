Clarksville Pets of the Week for July 15th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 15th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Abby is a 22-week-old female Labrador mix. She isn’t too sure what toys are yet, but she loves sitting next to you or in your lap. She’s vetted with age-appropriate vaccinations and will be spayed before going to her home. She just wants to be loved and be part of a family. Come for a meet-and-greet and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Koara is an adult female Domestic shorthair with very pretty coloring. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her new family. Come see her, and you won’t be disappointed! Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Ellie is a Domestic Shorthair female cat with beautiful yellow/green eyes. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained and good with cats and children. She is a bit shy at first and just takes a minute to warm up but once she does she will play with her toys, follow you everywhere and will make a wonderful addition to your family.

If you would like an application and more information, please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Bart is a 5 month old male Domestic Shorthair. Very sweet and playful, Bart is up to date on all current kitten vaccines and deworming. He is FELV/FIV negative and current on all flea/tick products. He will come with a neuter and rabies vaccine voucher for when he is 6 months old. Bart would love to find his forever family.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is an adult female mix breed. She is fully vetted, up to date on all shots and keeps her kennel clean. She is looking for her forever family who will include her in all kinds of adventures. She would be a great jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of the family!

If you would love to add this amazing girl to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a young female Pittie mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She does very well with children but does need to be the only pet in the home. Jupiter does have allergies so she is on a special food for them and will need regular check ups for these allergies. She will love to go on all kinds of adventures with her new family. Jupiter has been in rescue almost 2 years and just wants to go to her forever home.

Are you the perfect family for this sweetheart? Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Helga is a 3-year-old cockapoo and 18 pounds of love! She says her future is going to be so bright she’ll need shades! Helga is working on being fully house-trained, fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, HW negative, and crate trained.

She gets along with other dogs, children and loves sleeping with her people. She is so funny, affectionate, curious, loyal, playful and very smart.



You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

More Blue Pittie Pups Potty pad trained already, first shots and deworming done. These babies are looking for their forever families! Please remember puppies are a minimum 10-12 year (or longer) commitment, with expenses, training and a lot of responsibility.

If not familiar with the breed, please do some research and talk to Lisa at the Farm. If you live in an apartment or rent somewhere, do your due diligence on any breed restrictions or potential issues before adopting. These babies will need training, lots of toys and a secure fenced yard to run off that puppy energy.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each Sunday with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her Facebook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Syudi is a beautiful 12 week old Torbi, polydactyly baby. This little nugget has 6 toes on each foot!! She is so playful, fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She loves her kitten friends and will play with anyone who will play with her. She loves attention and is a great cuddlebug. Great with calm dogs and other cats. She will be a fun addition to your family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to https://www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Rufus is a 7-year-old Black Labrador/great-dane mix. He is fully vetted, house trained, microchipped, on all HW and flea/ tick preventatives, and neutered. He does well with respectful children and other dogs and seems tolerant of cats. He is a big guy, weighing just over 100 pounds.

Remember, while a 7-year-old dog sounds old, he has already gone through those puppy stages of chewing and housetraining. Older dogs, while still active, are calmer and settle down faster, too. Please don’t overlook the older dogs, for they, too, have so much love to give.

Rufus’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/rufus or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Lola is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier/Boxer mix. She is fully vetted, house-trained, and spayed. She has done fine around larger male dogs; a meet and greet is required if other dogs are home. Lola is funny, energetic and bonds really well to her people.

She would thrive in an active household that would include her in all types of activities. This sweet girl will fill your life with love and laughter. Her adoption fees come with 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application or check out their Petfinder page.

Hot Rod Garage Senior Sanctuary

Chico is a senior 8-10 year old male mixed breed. He will be fully vetted and neutered by adoption time. He loves all the small dogs and hasn’t been around big dogs or cats yet. He has done well with young children.

If you would like to be part of his journey and can be that special person for him and for more details and applications, call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing