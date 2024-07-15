Classic Red Sangria recipe

89.2 F
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – This sangria is a delightful blend of citrus and wine, balanced with a touch of sweetness from the brandy and sugar, making it the perfect refreshing drink for any occasion.

For a deliciously refreshing red sangria, start by chilling a bottle of dry red wine, preferably Spanish, to ensure the ice in your glass doesn’t dilute the wine’s flavor. Prepare this sangria at least two hours before serving, or even a day in advance, but hold off on adding the club soda until you’re ready to serve.

Here’s a classic recipe adapted from Martha Stewart.

Ingredients

4 oranges, 2 juiced, 2 halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise (depending on the season, can substitute or add grapes, sliced green apples, kiwi, and pineapple)
1/3 to 1/2 cup sugar, according to taste
¼ cup brandy
1 bottle dry red wine, chilled
2 lemons, thinly sliced
2 cups seltzer or club soda
Ice cubes for serving

Instructions

Combine orange juice, sugar, and brandy in a large pitcher. Stir well to dissolve sugar.

Add wine, along with orange and lemon slices and stir to combine. The mixture can be refrigerated to be served later.

Add soda; stir to combine. Fill glasses with ice, add sangria, and serve.

