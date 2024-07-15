76.1 F
FBI Investigation of the Attempted Assassination of Former President Donald Trump

Federal Bureau of Investigation - FBIWashington, D.C. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the shooting incident at the July 13th, 2024, rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which resulted in one victim’s death and injuries to former President Donald J.  Trump and other spectators, as an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism.  

While the investigation to date indicates the shooter acted alone, the FBI continues to conduct logical investigative activity to determine if there were any co-conspirators associated with this attack. At this time, there are no current public safety concerns.

The FBI has not identified a motive for the shooter’s actions, but we are working to determine the sequence of events and the shooter’s movements prior to the shooting, collecting and reviewing evidence, conducting interviews, and following up on all leads. We have also obtained the shooter’s telephone for examination.

The FBI has searched the shooter’s home and vehicle to collect additional evidence. Suspicious devices found at both locations have been rendered safe by bomb technicians and are being evaluated at the FBI Laboratory.

The firearm used in the shooting was purchased legally.

The shooter was not known to the FBI prior to this incident. 

The FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office is leading the FBI investigation in coordination with our local, state, and federal partners. Anyone with information that may assist with the ongoing investigation is encouraged to submit it online at tips.fbi.gov or call 1.800.CALL.FBI.  

Previous official statements about this incident can be found at fbi.gov/news/press-releases/fbi-statement-on-incident-in-butler-pennsylvania.

