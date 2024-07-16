Austin Peay State University Football announces Samford, Morehead State added to Future Schedules

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison has announced four additions to the Governors’ future football schedule with a home-and-home series against Samford in 2025 and 2028 and a pair of home games against Morehead State in 2025 and 2026.

Austin Peay State University and Samford will play for the first time in 18 years when they kick off the home-and-home series on November 15th, 2025, at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville. The APSU Govs make the return trip to Birmingham, Alabama, when they take on the Bulldogs on September 16th, 2028, at Pete Hanna Stadium.

Austin Peay State University and Samford last met during the 2006 and 2007 seasons, both of which were played in Birmingham. The APSU Govs won the last of those meetings 28-25 behind Chris Fletcher’s 196-yard, three-touchdown performance on the ground.

“I’m pleased to add Samford to our football schedule in 2025,” said Harrison. “In addition, it allows us to play in a region of the country that is important to both our athletics department and the university. I know our student-athletes, staff, and all of Stacheville will look forward to the opportunity to see our Governors compete against a quality opponent that plays in a competitive conference.”

Austin Peay State University and Morehead State will meet twice at Fortera Stadium, with the first game on September 13th, 2025, and the second on September 12th, 2026. The Governors and Eagles last played in 2021, with Austin Peay State University claiming a 59-35 victory in Clarksville.

“It’s always good to renew a series against an opponent that is familiar to our fan base,” said Harrison. “The first road game I had the opportunity to witness was our record-breaking night at Morehead State in 2018. Hopefully, we can provide our fans with another pair of highly entertaining games against the Eagles.”

In addition, the Governors 2025 contest against Middle Tennessee is now scheduled for August 30th at Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. After opening the 2025 season at MTSU, the APSU Govs will take on Georgia on September 6th at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

The 2026 season kicks off in the Music City with the Governors battling Vanderbilt on September 5th at FirstBank Stadium. Later in the 2026 campaign, Austin Peay State University treks to Fargo, North Dakota, to take on North Dakota State on September 19th at the Fargodome.

For news and updates on everything Austin Peay State University football, follow along on Twitter (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball) or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.