Cutting Cooling Costs: Window Film Installations Could Save on Energy Bills

Martinsville, VA – When monthly utility bills arrive, many Americans are getting hot under the collar.

In fact, according to the National Energy Directors Association, this summer’s residential cooling costs are projected to be the highest in a decade, hitting an average of $719 or about $173 a month.

To add salt to the wound of higher summer cooling costs, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Summer Assessment says the predicted warmer-than-average summer weather pattern for 2024 may challenge areas of the country. The Chairman of FERC recently stated, in part, “Our country is facing an unprecedented surge in demand for affordable electricity, while confronting extreme weather threats to the reliability of our grid.”

To combat the demand for more air conditioning and the resulting utility costs, the nonprofit International Window Film Association (IWFA) recommends the professional installation of heat-blocking window films to reduce interior temperatures by deflecting solar heat gain by as much as 80 percent.

“Professionally installed, state-of-the-art window films may help consumers reduce their electric bills and improve window performance by rejecting a significant amount of interior temperature increases from sunlight during the cooling season,” said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA, the world’s definitive source for window film information.

With window film applied to the glass, a home’s interior temperature may be made more comfortable and balanced throughout the home without the need to shut out natural daylight.

When compared to the price of window replacements, long-lasting window films are very cost-effective and most installations can be completed in a day or less with little, if any, disruption to household routines.

It is also recommended consumers check with their professional installer to determine if the window film selected for installation qualifies for tax rebate incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Visit www.iwfa.com to learn more.