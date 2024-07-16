Montgomery County Antique Tractor Club Donates $5,000 to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital NICU

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club has presented a check for $5,000 to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital NICU section. The money was raised during a recent Barbecue fundraiser at the Hilltop Supermarket.

The community-based tractor club has celebrated its 25th year here in Montgomery County.

Each year the MCATAEC conducts their annual show, (Last Weekend in September), featuring antique tractors and engines. Food, entertainment, and fun for the kids have always been their formula for a great show at the Bartee Agricultural Center.

With this donation, The Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club has exceeded 80,000 dollars in total donations to the Children’s Hospitals here in Tennessee.