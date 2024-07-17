84.7 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department requests public help locating Runaway Juvenile Nevan Boyd
News

Clarksville Police Department requests public help locating Runaway Juvenile Nevan Boyd

News Staff
By News Staff
Nevan Boyd
Nevan Boyd

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Nevan Boyd (a black male).

He was last seen on July 12th, 2024, at around 5:00pm at a residence on Paradise Hill Road. Nevan is in DCS custody and is originally from Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Attwell at 931.648.0656, ext. 5741.

Previous article
CDE Lightband reports Phone Scam Targeting it’s Customers
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online