Montgomery County Commissioner Nathan Burkholder Backs Aron Maberry for State Representative in District 68

Montgomery County, TN – Dear Residents of Montgomery County,

I am wholeheartedly proud to endorse Aron Maberry for State Representative in District 68. Aron is a steadfast advocate for school choice, a critical issue that impacts the future of our children and the strength of our community. His commitment to empowering parents and providing high-quality educational options is precisely what our district needs.

As a County Commissioner on the education committee, I have seen the profound impact Aron has had on the School Board, as he is not afraid to speak out for conservative values and believes parents should be in the driver’s seat of their children’s education. The ability for parents to choose the best educational setting for their children—whether it be public, private, charter, or homeschool—ensures that every child can thrive in an environment that suits their unique needs and talents. Aron Maberry understands this, and he is dedicated to making school choice a reality for all families in Montgomery County.

With Aron Maberry as our State Representative, we can look forward to a community leader whose motivation is serving the people of our great county as he has done for 20 years. Whether it is serving in the local church, in community outreaches, operating an after-school program for the past four years with middle and high school students, volunteering in his kids PTO, serving as his HOA president for four years, serving on the School Board, serving on the Montgomery County Republican communications team, and as the Vice Chair of the Montgomery County Young Republicans – Aron has always served our community with his whole heart and it is clear this is his motivation as he seeks to serve as our next State Representative in District 68.

I also stand with Aron for the support for our incredible farmers and agriculture. Aron is best friends with Logan McCraw of the McCraw Strawberry Ranch and grew up helping work their land – the first vehicle he ever drove was one of their tractors. He knows this community as I know the struggles and benefits of the farming community growing up on a farm, and he knows we need to preserve agriculture.

I urge all residents of District 68 to support and vote for Aron Maberry in the State primary either during early voting or on August 1st. Together, we can create an educational system that offers diverse, high-quality options for every family, setting our children on the path to success.

Sincerely,

Nathan Burkholder

County Commissioner

Montgomery County