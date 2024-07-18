Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for July 18th – 22nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County will feature a mix of sunshine, clouds, and a chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures will gradually rise, providing warm and comfortable days, though the likelihood of showers increases as the weekend progresses.

Expect partly sunny skies on Thursday with a high near 83°F. The north wind will be light at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, cooling down to a low of around 60°F with a gentle north wind of around 5 mph.

The day will be mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching a high near 84°F on Friday and a northeast wind around 5 mph.

It will remain partly cloudy Friday night with a low of around 64°F and calm winds from the north-northeast.

There’s a slight 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday after 1:00pm. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 87°F and calm winds shifting to the northeast at around 5 mph.

Saturday night may see patchy fog after 1:00am. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 65°F and calm winds.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 30% after 1:00pm on Sunday. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 87°F and calm winds becoming northeast at around 5 mph.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night, mainly after 1:00am. It will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67°F and calm winds.

Come Monday, showers and thunderstorms become more likely, with a 60% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 85°F.

Monday night will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 68°F.

As we move into the beginning of next week, keep an umbrella handy and check back with Clarksville Online for updates on the weather forecast, as the chance of rain and thunderstorms remains significant. Enjoy the warm temperatures and the mix of sun and clouds this weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County!