77.7 F
Clarksville
Thursday, July 18, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Brent Copeland
News

Clarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Brent Copeland

News Staff
By News Staff
Brent Copeland
Brent Copeland

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Brent Copeland of Clarksville.

Brent’s family last spoke to him on July 8th and paid for a bus ticket to get him to Knox County, TN. Brent boarded a Greyhound bus in Clarksville on July 9th at approximately 9:00pm that went to Nashville but he did not board the connecting bus.

Brent is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs about 196 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white and black shirt, blue jeans, and a backpack.

If anyone sees Brent or knows of his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for July 18th – 22nd, 2024
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online